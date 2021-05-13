...NEAR-CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS DUE TO LOW RELATIVE
HUMIDITY OVER NORTHWEST WISCONSIN TODAY...
Very dry conditions with low relative humidity values of 15 to 20
percent are expected today. Winds will be from the southwest at 5
to 10 mph with gusts to 15 mph. Be sure to check for burning
restrictions and the fire danger rating before burning today.
For more information on burning restrictions for Wisconsin,
see www.dnr.wi.gov/topic/ForestFire/restrictions.asp.
Vaccinations of 12- to 15-year-olds begins in Wisconsin
MADISON(AP) — Coronavirus vaccinations for 12- to 15-year-olds began Thursday in Wisconsin after an advisory committee for the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention signed off on the inoculations for younger children.
"The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) announces that children 12-15 years old are now eligible to receive the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine and vaccinations can begin starting Thursday, May 13. The Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine requires two doses for full protection and is the first and only vaccine available for this age group."
