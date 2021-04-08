UW Vaccinations

UW-Stevens Point student Cole Pecor, left, moves his belongings to a different residence hall in October. Students at all UW schools will be exempt from COVID testing requirements if they get vaccinated.

 Angela Major/WPR

Students at all University of Wisconsin System campuses will be able to avoid regular COVID-19 testing requirements if they get vaccinated.

Currently, all UW-Madison undergraduates must get tested twice each week, while students living on campus at other UW schools are required to get weekly screenings.

(Copyright © 2021 APG Media)

Load comments