...QUICK-HITTING WINTER STORM WEDNESDAY NIGHT...
.An area of low pressure will lift northeastward through the
Upper Midwest Wednesday and Wednesday night. Precipitation should
start as rain during the day Wednesday and then change to snow and
freezing rain as temperatures fall Wednesday evening through mid-
morning Thursday. Precipitation should eventually change to all
snow everywhere before ending. There is a potential for a band of
heavy snow to affect portions of northern Minnesota and for
significant ice accumulation for portions of northern Wisconsin.
The snow and ice accumulation is expected Wednesday evening
through early Thursday morning with precipitation ending by mid-
morning Thursday.
The location of the band of heaviest snow is uncertain at this
time, however, we expect it to be located in the Minnesota portion
of the watch. With warm temperatures Wednesday into Wednesday
evening, the precipitation may fall mainly as rain and then change
to snow in northwest Wisconsin, which would result in lower ice
accumulation amounts than currently forecast.
...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY EVENING THROUGH
THURSDAY MORNING...
* WHAT...Snow and freezing rain expected. Total snow
accumulations of up to 3 inches and ice accumulations of around
one quarter of an inch are possible.
* WHERE...Douglas, Bayfield, Ashland and Iron Counties. This
includes the Tribal Lands of the Red Cliff Band and the Bad
River Reservation.
* WHEN...From Wednesday evening through Thursday morning.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning commute.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The greatest accumulation of freezing rain
is expected Wednesday evening and should change to snow before
sunrise.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.
&&
UW-Madison chancellor apologizes over public records
MADISON (AP) — University of Wisconsin-Madison Chancellor Rebecca Blank apologized after it was reported that she suggested to other Big Ten leaders that their emails related to the COVID-19 pandemic be moved to a private portal.
Blank issued the apology Monday in a statement to the Wisconsin State Journal. The Washington Post on Friday first reported on Blank and other Big Ten leaders' emails in a story explaining the efforts they made to hide their discussions from taxpayers who fund their universities.
