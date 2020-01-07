An Iron County man has been convicted of felony stalking after a two-day trial in Ashland County that was investigated and prosecuted by Bayfield County officials and presided over by a Douglas County judge.

Gerald Moon of Montreal was convicted of stalking and fourth-degree sexual assault, a misdemeanor, Friday in Ashland County Court. He was acquitted of criminal trespass to dwelling.

