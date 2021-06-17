Police are seeking the driver of a small, black SUV in connection with a Thursday-afternoon motorcycle crash that left an Ashland man dead.

The Bayfield County Sheriff's Department released photos of the SUV Thursday evening and said the occupants are wanted for questioning. The vehicle has black wheels and a vanity or out-of-state license plate that says "EV GLOW" or something similar, police said.

