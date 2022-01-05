Snow photo

A child waits for a school bus in Ashland Wednesday morning. Ashland was the only local district to hold classes as a storm dumped several inches of snow, blown by 35 mph wind gusts, across the Northland. 

Editor's note: This story has been updated with new information. The original story follows below.

Ashland schools announced just before noon that they would join other districts in the Bay Area and cancel classes, sending kids home early as weather deteriorated.

