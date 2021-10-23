Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 5 AM CDT TUESDAY... * WHAT...East winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Waves 4 to 8 ft are expected from Oak Point to Saxon Harbor. * WHERE...Oak Point to Saxon Harbor WI and Chequamegon Bay- Bayfield to Oak Point WI. * WHEN...From 1 PM this afternoon to 5 AM CDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Anyone operating a smaller vessel should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. &&