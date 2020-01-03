Crash

Two people escaped injury in a Thursday crash along Highway 2 near Bear Trap Creek. Gabriella Cloud, 27, Ashland was driving with passenger Daniel Saarela, 33, Circle Pines, Minn., when she lost control and rolled into a ditch, Ashland County Sheriff Mick Brennan said. Both Cloud and Saarela declined medical assistance at the scene.

 

