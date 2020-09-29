RV damage

Rich and Karen Gardner said the pellet hole in their RV's windshield could cost $5,000 to repair. They were among more than a dozen people whose homes or vehicles were damaged Monday night by someone roaming Ashland shooting at windows.

Ashland police continue to seek information that can lead to the arrest of whomever is responsible for shooting out at the windows on at least a dozen vehicles, three businesses and three residences in Ashland Monday night.

Interim Ashland Police Chief Bill Hagstrom said Tuesday that while no arrests had yet been made in the case, police have received many tips and leads.

