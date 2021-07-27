Crash

Medic crews tend to a patient from a two-vehicle crash at Ellis Avenue and Third Street in Ashland Tuesday. At least one person was taken from the scene by ambulance; no information about those involved was immediately available following the crash that happened at about 12:45 p.m.

Ashland Police Chief Bill Hagstrom said two people were taken into custody on warrant charges at the scene.

