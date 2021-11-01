Crash folo

A Bad River tribal warden works around car that went off Highway 2 near Maple Road on the Bad River Indian Reservation Thursday afternoon. Rick Olivo/Staff photo

A Bad River woman suffered severe leg injuries Thursday afternoon when she lost control of her car on Highway 2 in Odanah and crashed down an embankment along the road.

Melissa F. Stone, 48, may have fallen asleep while driving her 2005 Hyundai Sonata, Ashland County Sheriff’s Department Chief Deputy Brian Zupke said.

