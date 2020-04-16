A 21-year-old Odanah man was found dead Wednesday evening at the scene of a single-vehicle crash on Birch Hill Road about two miles south of Highway 2 east of Odanah.

The victim was Mahzhaquad M. Ford of Odanah and three persons of interest who were connected to his death turned themselves in to police Thursday afternoon, Ashland County Sheriff Mick Brennan said. All three are juveniles and Brennan said their names would not be released due to their ages. They are believed to be the only other individuals involved in the incident.

