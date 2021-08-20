The Ashland School Board announced Friday a "separation" from Superintendent Erik Olson, but did not specify any reason for the parting.

"In moving forward, the board wishes to make clear that there were no performance issues or any allegations of wrongdoing on the part of Mr. Olson," the board said in a prepared release "The board will begin the process of selecting a new superintendent for the district in the coming weeks."

