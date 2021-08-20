...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 10 PM
CDT SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Southwest winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt
expected.
* WHERE...Chequamegon Bay-Bayfield to Oak Point WI and Oak Point
to Saxon Harbor WI.
* WHEN...From midnight tonight to 10 PM CDT Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Anyone operating a smaller vessel should avoid navigating in
hazardous conditions.
&&
The Ashland School Board announced Friday a "separation" from Superintendent Erik Olson, but did not specify any reason for the parting.
"In moving forward, the board wishes to make clear that there were no performance issues or any allegations of wrongdoing on the part of Mr. Olson," the board said in a prepared release "The board will begin the process of selecting a new superintendent for the district in the coming weeks."
