Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 10 PM CDT SATURDAY... * WHAT...Southwest winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt expected. * WHERE...Chequamegon Bay-Bayfield to Oak Point WI and Oak Point to Saxon Harbor WI. * WHEN...From midnight tonight to 10 PM CDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Anyone operating a smaller vessel should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. &&