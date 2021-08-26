...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS
AFTERNOON TO 10 PM CDT FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Northeast winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and
waves 4 to 7 ft expected.
* WHERE...South Shore of Lake Superior.
* WHEN...From 4 PM this afternoon to 10 PM CDT Friday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Anyone operating a smaller vessel should avoid navigating in
hazardous conditions.
&&
Weather Alert
...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY ISSUED FOR DOUGLAS, BAYFIELD, ASHLAND, IRON,
BURNETT, WASHBURN, SAWYER, AND PRICE COUNTIES...
The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air
Quality Advisory for Particle Pollution which will remain in effect
until 12:00 AM CDT Friday, August 27. This advisory affects people in
Douglas, Bayfield, Ashland, Iron, Burnett, Washburn, Sawyer, and
Price counties.
Smoke from the Greenwood fire in northeast Minnesota and fires in
Ontario's Quetico Provincial Park is currently impacting northern
Wisconsin and is expected to slowly spread east-southeast today.
Elevated fine particulate matter (PM2.5) concentrations are
anticipated to result in air quality index (AQI) values in the
UNHEALTHY level through the morning and early afternoon. Sensitive
groups, including children, elderly people, and individuals with
respiratory and cardiac problems, should avoid all strenuous outdoor
activities. All others should avoid prolonged strenuous outdoor
activities.
For more information on current air quality, please see:
https://airquality.wi.gov
Up to 10,000 refugees expected to come through Wisconsin
MADISON (AP) — Refugees from Afghanistan have arrived at Fort McCoy in Wisconsin and up to 10,000 more could do so in the coming weeks, U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson said Wednesday after meeting with base officials.
The base, located about 40 miles east of La Crosse in western Wisconsin, is one of three military installations nationwide that has been processing people evacuated from Afghanistan since the country fell to the Taliban.
