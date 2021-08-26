MADISON (AP) — Refugees from Afghanistan have arrived at Fort McCoy in Wisconsin and up to 10,000 more could do so in the coming weeks, U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson said Wednesday after meeting with base officials.

The base, located about 40 miles east of La Crosse in western Wisconsin, is one of three military installations nationwide that has been processing people evacuated from Afghanistan since the country fell to the Taliban.

