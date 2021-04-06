Wisconsin Superintendent candidates Underly and Kerr

Jill Underly, left, and Deborah Kerr are vying to become Wisconsin’s next state superintendent.

MADISON — A rural superintendent backed by Democrats faces a retired suburban Milwaukee superintendent largely supported by Republicans in Tuesday's election to select Wisconsin's top education official.

Pecatonica Superintendent Jill Underly, who also has the backing of the state teachers union, faces former Brown Deer Superintendent Deb Kerr, a supporter of the private school voucher program, in the race to become secretary of the state Department of Public Instruction.

