...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM WEDNESDAY TO 1 PM CDT
THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Northeast winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt and
waves 5 to 10 ft expected.
* WHERE...Western Lake Superior nearshore waters.
* WHEN...From 7 AM Wednesday to 1 PM CDT Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous waves which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.
Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.
&&
Jill Underly, left, and Deborah Kerr are vying to become Wisconsin’s next state superintendent.
MADISON — A rural superintendent backed by Democrats faces a retired suburban Milwaukee superintendent largely supported by Republicans in Tuesday's election to select Wisconsin's top education official.
Pecatonica Superintendent Jill Underly, who also has the backing of the state teachers union, faces former Brown Deer Superintendent Deb Kerr, a supporter of the private school voucher program, in the race to become secretary of the state Department of Public Instruction.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.