Ashland senior standouts Drew Meierotto and Abbi Moreland have been selected to play in the Wisconsin Soccer Coaches Association All Star game to be held at Hart Park in Wauwatosa on July 17 at 2 p.m.
The game honors Wisconsin's top soccer players from the graduating Class of 2021.
