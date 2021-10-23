...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM SUNDAY TO 5 AM CDT
TUESDAY...
* WHAT...Northeast winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt and
waves 2 to 4 ft expected.
* WHERE...Chequamegon Bay-Bayfield to Oak Point WI, Grand
Portage to Grand Marais MN, Grand Marais to Taconite Harbor MN
and Oak Point to Saxon Harbor WI.
* WHEN...From 1 PM Sunday to 5 AM CDT Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Anyone operating a smaller vessel should avoid navigating in
hazardous conditions.
&&
Two Marengo residents were killed when their single-engine plane crashed Saturday afternoon into a home in Marengo.
The crash was reported by several people at about 2:40 p.m. The victims were identified by the Ashland County Sheriff's Department as a 21-year-old Marengo woman and a 29-yeasr-old Marengo man. Their names were not immediately released.
