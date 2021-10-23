Police lights

Two Marengo residents were killed when their single-engine plane crashed Saturday afternoon into a home in Marengo.

The crash was reported by several people at about 2:40 p.m. The victims were identified by the Ashland County Sheriff's Department as a 21-year-old Marengo woman and a 29-yeasr-old Marengo man. Their names were not immediately released.

