Bayfield Businesses Close #2

Merchandise from the popular Winfield Garden Emporium was auctioned off Monday following the store’s permanent closing last year.

 Contributed by Kubarek Auction and Estate Services

The goods and equipment from a pair of Bayfield businesses are being sold at an online auction.

Justin Hansen and Brooke Melek, members of the Hansen Family, who also owned the Winfield Inn before its sale in 2021, operated the businesses, Gale Force Coffee and Winfield Garden Emporium.

Bayfield Businesses Close #1

All of the merchandise and fixtures from the Gale Force Coffee shop is up for auction today as the former Bayfield business is liquidated.

