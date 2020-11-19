Barron County Sheriff's Department

Two Minnesotans have been arrested in the case of a man whose bones were found in the Barron County town of Maple Grove in December 2017.

The remains, discovered in a wooded area south of Barron, were identified earlier this year as Gary A. Herbst, 63, of Elko New Market, Minn.

