Election 2020 Wisconsin

FILE - This combination of Nov. 19, 2019 file photos shows Dane County Circuit Court Judge Jill Karofsky, left, and Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice Daniel Kelly, during a candidate's forum for a seat on the state Supreme Court. Clerks will begin counting ballots Monday, April 13, 2020, nearly a week after votes were cast in Wisconsin's contentious Supreme Court race. (John Hart/Wisconsin State Journal via AP, File)

 John Hart

MADISON (AP) — Turnout in Wisconsin's chaotic spring election held during a pandemic last week topped 34% of the voting-age population, the highest for an April vote since 2016 when there were two competitive presidential primary races on the ballot.

This year's 34% turnout is higher than 2019, when turnout was 27% in an election where the Supreme Court race was the biggest draw.

