...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM CDT THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Northeast winds increasing 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to
35 kt and waves 7 to 10 ft.
* WHERE...Western Lake Superior nearshore waters.
* WHEN...Until 1 PM CDT Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous waves which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.
Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.
&&
Turnout barely tops 20% for Wisconsin spring election
MADISON (AP) — Turnout for Wisconsin's spring election, which had only one statewide race on the ballot with a handful of locally hot contests, barely topped 20%, based on unofficial results.
That's on par with other elections where the state superintendent of schools is on the ballot. In 2017, turnout was just under 16% and in 2013, when there was also a contested Supreme Court race, turnout was just over 20%.
