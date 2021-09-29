If you're out along Chequamegon Bay or any of the nearby sloughs this time of year, you'll see all manner of water-loving birds getting ready to head south or even moving through from the Arctic regions. The pedestrian bridge in Prentice Park is an excellent spot to bring your binoculars and see who's hanging around. This week while crossing the bridge, I spotted one of my favorite, goofy-looking waterfowl, a double-crested cormorant. These entertaining birds are around all summer around the state including on inland lakes and rivers. They've been one of my favorite birds since I was little and lived in Southern California, and it still makes me happy when I run into them.
Double-crested cormorants are the only members of the cormorant family that can be found inland north of Texas. They're widespread in summer across the north central U.S., the Canadian prairies, as well as Maine and the Canadian Maritimes coastal areas. They winter in all manner of areas including most of the West Coast and across the American South. So you can find them pretty much anywhere depending on the time of year.
