...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM CST THIS AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Northwest winds 20 to 30 kt and waves 4 to 7 ft.
* WHERE...Port Wing to Sand Island WI, Sand Island to Bayfield
WI, Oak Point to Saxon Harbor WI, Chequamegon Bay-Bayfield to
Oak Point WI and Outer Apostle Islands Beyond 5 NM from
Mainland.
* WHEN...Until 4 PM CST this afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous waves which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.
Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.
&&
Trump-tied group pushing for voting changes in Wisconsin
By SCOTT BAUER and NICHOLAS RICCARDI Associated Press
MADISON — A group formed to support former President Donald Trump's agenda is working with Wisconsin Republicans on a ballot measure that would bypass the state's Democratic governor to change how elections are run in the battleground state.
The effort represents a new escalation in the ongoing Republican campaign to alter voting laws in response to Trump's false claims of widespread fraud in the 2020 election. It comes as Wisconsin has become the epicenter of this year's voting wars, with Republicans trying to dismantle the election system they themselves put in place several years ago — and figure out how to do that with a Democratic governor still in office.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.