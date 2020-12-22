...WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON
THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING...
* WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 5
inches possible. Winds could gust as high as 35 mph.
* WHERE...Sawyer, Price, Iron, Burnett, Washburn, Douglas,
Bayfield and Ashland Counties. This includes the Tribal Lands
of the Red Cliff Band and the Bad River Reservation.
* WHEN...From Wednesday afternoon through Thursday morning.
* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Patchy blowing snow
could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions
could impact the Wednesday evening and Thursday morning
commute. The cold wind chills as low as 20 below zero could
cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes
Wednesday night and Thursday morning.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.
