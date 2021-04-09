Ron Johnson

U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., questions nominee for Secretary of Commerce, Gina Raimondo, during her Senate Commerce, Science, and Transportation Committee confirmation hearing on Jan. 26 on Capitol Hill in Washington. 

 Tom Williams/AP Photos

MADISON — Former President Donald Trump offered his "Total Endorsement" of Wisconsin's Republican Sen. Ron Johnson on Thursday, encouraging him to seek a third term as he mulls whether to run again or retire.

Johnson's seat in battleground Wisconsin is up in 2022. After previously saying he would not run again, Johnson is now saying he's considering it and doesn't feel any pressure to make a decision soon.

