...DENSE FOG ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...Dense fog will reduce visibility to 1 to 2 NM.
* WHERE...Oak Point to Saxon Harbor WI and Chequamegon Bay-
Bayfield to Oak Point WI.
* WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT this evening.
* IMPACTS...Low visibility will make navigation difficult.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If you must navigate, proceed with caution. Use proper fog
signals. Make sure all running lights are on. Remember to use
your radar and compass.
&&
U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., questions nominee for Secretary of Commerce, Gina Raimondo, during her Senate Commerce, Science, and Transportation Committee confirmation hearing on Jan. 26 on Capitol Hill in Washington.
MADISON — Former President Donald Trump offered his "Total Endorsement" of Wisconsin's Republican Sen. Ron Johnson on Thursday, encouraging him to seek a third term as he mulls whether to run again or retire.
Johnson's seat in battleground Wisconsin is up in 2022. After previously saying he would not run again, Johnson is now saying he's considering it and doesn't feel any pressure to make a decision soon.
