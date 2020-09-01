trump

President Trump plans to visit Kenosha, Wis., on Tuesday "to see the people that did such a good job for me" during the protests. He will not be meeting with Jacob Blake's family.

Getty Images

President Trump on Monday declined to condemn the actions of the 17-year-old suspect in the shooting of three protesters against police brutality in Kenosha, Wis., claiming, without evidence, that it appeared the gunman was acting in self-defense.

Kyle Rittenhouse has been charged with six criminal counts, including first-degree intentional homicide, for the shooting last week that left two protesters dead and a third injured. An investigation is ongoing, which the president also acknowledged.

(Copyright © 2020 APG Media)

Load comments