...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS
AFTERNOON TO 1 PM CDT WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...SOUTHWEST WINDS 10 TO 20 KNOTS WITH GUSTS UP TO 30 KNOTS
AND WAVES 2 TO 5 FEET EXPECTED WITH HIGHER WAVES OF 6 TO 8 FEET
PLUS ALONG PARTS OF THE NORTH SHORE.
* WHERE...PORTIONS OF LAKE SUPERIOR.
* WHEN...FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 1 PM CDT WEDNESDAY.
* IMPACTS...CONDITIONS WILL BE HAZARDOUS TO SMALL CRAFT.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
ANYONE OPERATING A SMALLER VESSEL SHOULD AVOID NAVIGATING IN
HAZARDOUS CONDITIONS.
&&
President Trump plans to visit Kenosha, Wis., on Tuesday "to see the people that did such a good job for me" during the protests. He will not be meeting with Jacob Blake's family.
President Trump on Monday declined to condemn the actions of the 17-year-old suspect in the shooting of three protesters against police brutality in Kenosha, Wis., claiming, without evidence, that it appeared the gunman was acting in self-defense.
Kyle Rittenhouse has been charged with six criminal counts, including first-degree intentional homicide, for the shooting last week that left two protesters dead and a third injured. An investigation is ongoing, which the president also acknowledged.
