...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 1 PM CDT WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...SOUTHWEST WINDS 10 TO 20 KNOTS WITH GUSTS UP TO 30 KNOTS AND WAVES 2 TO 5 FEET EXPECTED WITH HIGHER WAVES OF 6 TO 8 FEET PLUS ALONG PARTS OF THE NORTH SHORE. * WHERE...PORTIONS OF LAKE SUPERIOR. * WHEN...FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 1 PM CDT WEDNESDAY. * IMPACTS...CONDITIONS WILL BE HAZARDOUS TO SMALL CRAFT. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... ANYONE OPERATING A SMALLER VESSEL SHOULD AVOID NAVIGATING IN HAZARDOUS CONDITIONS. &&