...A LINE OF STRONG THUNDERSTORMS WILL AFFECT SOUTHEASTERN ASHLAND...
NORTHWESTERN PRICE AND SOUTHEASTERN SAWYER COUNTIES...
AT 1200 PM CDT, A LINE OF STRONG THUNDERSTORMS WAS 9 MILES SOUTHWEST
OF PARK FALLS, MOVING EAST AT 25 MPH.
WIND GUSTS UP TO 30 MPH, PEA SIZE HAIL, HEAVY DOWNPOURS, AND
OCCASIONAL CLOUD TO GROUND LIGHTNING CAN BE EXPECTED WITH THESE
STORMS.
THESE STORMS WILL BE NEAR...
FIFIELD AND BUTTERNUT AROUND 1225 PM CDT.
PARK FALLS AROUND 1230 PM CDT.
OTHER LOCATIONS IMPACTED BY THESE STORMS INCLUDE CONNORS LAKE AND
BUTTERNUT LAKE.
SEEK SHELTER INSIDE A STURDY BUILDING AND AWAY FROM WINDOWS UNTIL
THESE STORMS PASS. GET OFF AREA LAKES AND SEEK SHELTER ON SHORE IN A
STURDY SHELTER OR A HARD TOPPED VEHICLE.
FILE - In this Sept. 25, 2019, file photo, The White House is seen from the Ellipse in Washington. Forty lobbyists with ties to President Donald Trump helped their clients secure over $10 billion in federal coronavirus aid. Among them are five former administration officials whose lobbying work potentially violates an ethics order Trump issued after taking office. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File)
WASHINGTON — Forty lobbyists with ties to President Donald Trump helped clients secure more than $10 billion in federal coronavirus aid, among them five former administration officials whose work potentially violates Trump's own ethics policy, according to a report.
The lobbyists identified Monday by the watchdog group Public Citizen either worked in the Trump executive branch, served on his campaign, were part of the committee that raised money for inaugural festivities or were part of his presidential transition. Many are donors to Trump’s campaigns, and some are prolific fundraisers for his reelection.
