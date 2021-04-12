911 SERVICE RESTORED IN NORTHWEST WISCONSIN
THE FOLLOWING MESSAGE IS TRANSMITTED AT THE REQUEST OF THE
WISCONSIN EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT AGENCY.
911 SERVICE HAS BEEN RESTORED IN DOUGLAS, ASHLAND AND BAYFIELD
COUNTIES.
This undated image provided by the Institute for Justice shows Gerardo Serrano outside the Supreme Court building in Washington. Serrano ticked off the border crossing agents by taking some photos on his phone. So they took his pickup truck and held onto it for more than two years. Only after Serrano filed a federal lawsuit did he get back his Ford F-250. Now he wants the Supreme Court to step in and require a prompt court hearing as a matter of constitutional fairness whenever federal officials take someone's property under civil forfeiture law.(Institute for Justice via AP)
WASHINGTON — Gerardo Serrano ticked off the border crossing agents by taking some photos on his phone. So they took his pickup truck and held onto it for more than two years.
Only after Serrano filed a federal lawsuit did he get back his Ford F-250. Now he wants the Supreme Court to step in and require a prompt court hearing as a matter of constitutional fairness whenever federal officials take someone's property under civil forfeiture law.
