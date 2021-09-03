Circuit Court Judge Kelly McKnight ordered Cody Stone to trial after Stone’s attorney, Vincent Kurta of Ashland, waived a preliminary hearing on felony charges of substantial battery and aggravated battery with the use of a dangerous weapon, first-degree recklessly endangering safety and bail jumping. He is also charged with five misdemeanors: failure to stop for an officer, two counts of driving while revoked, one count of resisting arrest and one count of drunken-driving with a passenger under age 16.

The charges stem from a May 9 incident in which Stone allegedly ran the car he was driving into 36-year-old Elise Plucinski of Washburn. Plucinski suffered a broken arm and other injuries in the episode.

