Former Tri County Corridor Director Scott A. Williams has pleaded no contest to charges that he stole up to $203,000 from the recreational corridor’s operating funds.

Williams, 60, of Brule, entered the pleas Nov. 15 to embezzlement of more than $100,000, three counts of income tax fraud and three counts of fraudulently claiming income tax credits.

Tags

(Copyright © 2021 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments