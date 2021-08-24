Ring-billed gulls are so common — and such pests — that some people consider them trash birds. But like other species, they perform an important function beyond French fry control. (Image by Steve Crowhurst from Pixabay)
Every once in a while I like to take the time to appreciate some of the bird species that a lot of people don't especially appreciate. Most of the time when you look a little more closely, you'll find that even "nuisance" birds have interesting traits or an important role in the natural world.
One of the things I enjoy about living on the North Coast is the abundance of seabirds. Folks who aren't birders can love the iconic species like terns, cormorants and pelicans, but even avid birders often turn their noses up at seagulls, those common, raucous scavengers. Personally I think that it doesn't really feel like you're at the beach unless you can hear gulls, and the sound of a seagull can make even your backyard feel like you're at the beach. So let's give these maligned "trash birds" a look.
