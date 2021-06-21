Washburn track

Soren Paterson, Sorley Swanstrom-Arnold, Jon Kubik, and Sean Meeker will compete at the WIAA D3 state track and field championship after placing fourth in the Cameron sectionals with a time of 3:38.64. Paterson and Meeker also made state in their respective individual events.

The South Shore/Washburn boys track team finished strong at the Cameron sectionals on Thursday, taking sixth among 28 teams competing. To get there, the team ran on the legs of juniors Sean Meeker, who advanced to state by taking fourth in the 800-meter run (2:05.96) and third in the 1,600-meter run (4:41.69), and Soren Paterson who also made state by taking second in the 110-meter hurdles (16:45), and first in the 300-meter hurdles (42:17). To boot, both are running on the teams 4x400 relay team with junior Jon Kubik and senior Sorley Swanstrom-Arnold, who by placing fifth narrowly missed state in the 400-meter run.

Meeker and Paterson are amply talented runners, according to Coach Sheree Collins, but it is their commitment to training that has keyed their success.

