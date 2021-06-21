EDITOR: This is not only scary, it's dangerous and life-threatening! I'm talking — once again — about the stretch of Highway 2 between Stuntz Avenue, the S Curve, and the stop lights by Walmart. If you don't have to drive through there, consider yourself lucky. Not everyone needs to, but I live down that way and I shouldn't have to be afraid to drive that stretch of road!

Imagine this scenario: dozens of people getting off work at about the same time on the far east side of town. Most of them need to drive through that part of the city — I understand. But now we also have log trucks, other semi trucks, shoppers and tourists on the same stretch of road, and it seems like no one knows what the speed limit is! It's 35 mph! It's posted! The people headed home are in a big hurry, the log trucks will sometimes zig-zag in and out of traffic to get to the mill faster, and the tourists will flow with the speeding traffic — camper trailer and all — until they get a glimpse of the lake, and hit the brakes for a picture or a pit stop at Kwik Trip.

Tags

(Copyright © 2021 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments