EDITOR: This is not only scary, it's dangerous and life-threatening! I'm talking — once again — about the stretch of Highway 2 between Stuntz Avenue, the S Curve, and the stop lights by Walmart. If you don't have to drive through there, consider yourself lucky. Not everyone needs to, but I live down that way and I shouldn't have to be afraid to drive that stretch of road!
Imagine this scenario: dozens of people getting off work at about the same time on the far east side of town. Most of them need to drive through that part of the city — I understand. But now we also have log trucks, other semi trucks, shoppers and tourists on the same stretch of road, and it seems like no one knows what the speed limit is! It's 35 mph! It's posted! The people headed home are in a big hurry, the log trucks will sometimes zig-zag in and out of traffic to get to the mill faster, and the tourists will flow with the speeding traffic — camper trailer and all — until they get a glimpse of the lake, and hit the brakes for a picture or a pit stop at Kwik Trip.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.