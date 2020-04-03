Daniel Cousins

Daniel Cousins Sr.

 Sawyer County Jail photo

A Hayward businessman who serves on the Hayward Town Board was arrested Thursday, April 2, on charges of possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver, maintaining a drug trafficking place and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Sawyer County Sheriff Doug Mrotek said police searched a local home after after they received tips from multiple sources regarding drug trafficking from the residence.

(Copyright © 2020 APG Media)

Load comments