A Hayward businessman who serves on the Hayward Town Board was arrested Thursday, April 2, on charges of possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver, maintaining a drug trafficking place and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Sawyer County Sheriff Doug Mrotek said police searched a local home after after they received tips from multiple sources regarding drug trafficking from the residence.
