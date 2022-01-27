Tommy Zakovec, who led all scorers with 27 points, often found himself guarded by South Shore's Koy Nelson, whose 24 points on the night were still almost 10 points below his season average. (Contributed photo by Paul Barnes)
When the Mellen Granite Diggers hosted the South Shore Cardinals in a boys basketball game Tuesday night, three all-conference players were expected to have a big impact on the outcome. Mellen guard Tommy Zakovec, a junior, South Shore's senior guard Koy Nelson — the state's second-leading scorer at over 33 points per game — and Cardinals junior forward Carter Lulich each came into the game ranking among northern Wisconsin's top scorers. Zakovec, who finished with 27 points, led all scorers, but it was South Shore that came away with the 66-62 win, as Nelson (24 points), Lulich (14 points), and teammate senior guard Ryan Knaack (11 points) each hit clutch shots and free throws in the final minute to lift the Cardinals. It was a game both coaches felt good about afterward.
"I thought we played our best game of the year and played with more energy," said Mellen Head Coach Don Moreland, whose team also got strong performances from senior guard Barnabas Zielke, who scored 17 points, and junior forward Brady Hanson-Peterson with 14 points. "We had our chances but give South Shore credit. They hung in there and were able to pull out the win. I'm just proud of my kids. We got better tonight and that's what the season is about. We expect them to play hard and get better with each opportunity."
