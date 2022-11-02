Tom B. “Fahoot” Larson, age 66, longtime resident of the Iron River area, passed away on Thursday, October 27, 2022 at the Memorial Medical Center in Ashland. He was born on May 12, 1956 in Washburn, the son of Donald and Gladys (Stefinski) Larson.

Tom worked for many years at Tip Top Shows in Waupaca and for the last years of his life he worked as a licensed landfill operator at South Shore Sand and Gravel. He enjoyed playing the drums in his younger years.

