...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM CDT THIS
AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...WEST WINDS 10 TO 15 KNOTS WITH GUSTS UP TO 30 KNOTS AND
WAVES 1 TO 3 FEET.
* WHERE...PORTIONS OF LAKE SUPERIOR.
* WHEN...UNTIL 1 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON.
* IMPACTS...CONDITIONS WILL BE HAZARDOUS TO SMALL CRAFT.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
ANYONE OPERATING A SMALLER VESSEL SHOULD AVOID NAVIGATING IN
HAZARDOUS CONDITIONS.
&&
Detroit Tigers' Willi Castro, right, slides in safely at third base past Milwaukee Brewers' Eric Sogard after hitting an RBI-triple during the fourth inning of a baseball game Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Aaron Gash)
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Victor Reyes had four hits and five RBIs, and the Detroit Tigers pounded the Milwaukee Brewers 12-1 on Tuesday night for their sixth straight victory.
Surprising Detroit moved back above .500 at 17-16, but it lost starting outfielder JaCoby Jones to a fractured left hand. Jones was hit by a pitch from Phil Bickford in the eighth inning in the reliever's big league debut.
