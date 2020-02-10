AHS Hoops

Mayella Brinker drives to the basket during a Lake Superior Conference girls basketball game in this file photo from Jan. 2.

 JAKE BROWN/FILE PHOTO

NEW RICHMOND — The New Richmond Tigers clawed past Ashland for a 68-28 victory in a nonconference girls basketball game Saturday.

New Richmond (16-3) led 45-10 at the break and outscored the Oredockers again in the second half to get its second straight win.

