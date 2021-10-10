This is a good photo of Esson Fruit and Produce delivery truck in front of their loading docks at 200 W. Third St. This later became Cahodas-Paoli Produce. I recall when I was a kid being told that when they got in a load of bananas sometimes some tarantula spiders would show up and they would give them to kids who wanted them. Today it is Lakeside Products.
The museum is open Monday, Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. Our gift shop is well stocked local and regional items.
