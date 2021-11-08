Throwback tuesday

This is the depot at Ashland Junction. It was west of Ashland where Sports Hollow and the experiment station sit today. The junction serviced trains coming from the north and south as well as between Ashland and Superior. The second floor housed men working on the section gangs.

The museum is open Monday, Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Visit our fine gift shop and check out our great displays. We are on Second Street across from the courthouse.

