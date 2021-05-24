Throwback Tuesday

It’s an Excelsior, Model Big X, 61 cubic inches ( 1000 cc ). First available with a belt drive, later with 2-speed, then 3-speed transmission and chain drives. This one could be circa 1910. 

The museum is open Mondays, Fridays and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

