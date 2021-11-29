Throwback Tuesday

This photo shows our county courthouse on the left. It was there until the county built the present courthouse at the 200 block of West Main. The building on the right was Ashland's post office at the time of the photo. Today it is our City Hall.

Get your Christmas shopping done in our very fine gift shop at the museum. Open Monday, Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

