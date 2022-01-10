Throwback Tuesday

This is the Model Clothing Store. I'm guessing it is from about 1890 to 1910. The address is 100 W. Second St. This is where the Union National Bank was built. The brick building behind this is the cigar factory.
The museum is closed for the Winter, but you can visit us on Facebook.
