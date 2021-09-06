Throwback Tuesday

This is a photo from 1937. The Chicago Northwestern oredock is in the foreground and it was being dismantled. The standing oredock was the C&NW

dock No. 2. Our bayfront has certainly changed since then. Stop in the museum and see photos and maps of the early days on the lake in Ashland.

