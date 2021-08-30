Throwback Tuesday

This is the Chicago Northwestern depot on Seventh Avenue West, likely in the 1920s based on the cars visible. In the background is Earl Goeltz’s Brite Spot store. This must be during Prohibition so he is likely selling no alcohol. Earl was big in ice cream and pop and other edibles that attracted folks getting off the train or waiting for the train to leave.

The museum is open again on Monday, Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

