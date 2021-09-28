Throwback Tuesday

This photo was taken at Gus’s Garage at Ellis Avenue and Sixth Street about 1950. The two men standing by the automobile are Alvin Larson, left, and Ray Anderson.
The information sheet that was with the photo said “doing what they loved to do, gather, talk, look at anything with a motor.” Alvin Larson had the watch shop on Beaser with the neat street clock out in front.
