Throwback Tuesday

This is the turntable in front of the Soo Line roundhouse. This circular turntable would turn an engine around so it faced the way it came from. It also would turn the engines toward a specific bay in the roundhouse for repairs inside. This was located just east of Vaughn Avenue.
