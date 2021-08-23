Throwback Tuesday

This is Ashland Cycle Works. It was located between Angviks Furniture and the Wilmart Block (later the Totem Bowl). I’m not sure if this is one of the Fossum bike shops or not. Fossum had a few locations over the years. These bikes look 1910s — 1915 era. Visit the museum across from the courthouse on Main Street.

