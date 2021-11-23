Throwback Tuesday

Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...South winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and waves 1 to 4 ft. * WHERE...Portions of Lake Superior. * WHEN...Until 10 AM CST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Anyone operating a smaller vessel should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. &&