Throwback Tuesday

This is the Knight Hotel at the southeast corner of Second Street and Ellis Avenue. The hotel was built in the late 1800s. The bottom photo shows it being torn down in the 1970s.
The museum is open Monday, Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. Stop in and do some Christmas shopping in our well-stocked gift shop.
