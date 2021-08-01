ThrowbackTuesday

This is the Columbia Furniture Store bowling team in 1960. They were in Sheboygan for a tournament of some kind; maybe they won the whole thing. Someone will remember and maybe tell us.

The bowlers are Helen Sjolander (from left), Edith Zipperer, Jane Patzer, Lorraine Avery and Marge Maderich.

