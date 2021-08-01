This is the Columbia Furniture Store bowling team in 1960. They were in Sheboygan for a tournament of some kind; maybe they won the whole thing. Someone will remember and maybe tell us.
The bowlers are Helen Sjolander (from left), Edith Zipperer, Jane Patzer, Lorraine Avery and Marge Maderich.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.